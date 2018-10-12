Armenia captures gold at III Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Youth Olympic Team has captured its first gold medal at the III Summer Youth Olympic Games.
Weightlifter Karen Margaryan (77kg) won gold with a total result of 309kg.
The 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, officially known as the III Summer Youth Olympic Games, and commonly known as Buenos Aires 2018 is being hosted in Buenos Aires, Argentina between 6 and 18 October 2018.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:33 Welcome to Yerevan! WATCH: Global leaders hit the dancefloor, party to Armenian music
- 10:16 Armenia captures gold at III Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires
- 10:10 Former adviser Powell just one of many being eyed for U.N., Trump says
- 09:45 ‘Priorities we’re working on in Yerevan matter everywhere’ – Justin Trudeau on summit’s Day 1
- 09:29 United States National Security Advisor John Bolton to visit Armenia
- 08:59 European Stocks - 11-10-18
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-10-18
- 08:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 11-10-18
- 08:52 Oil Prices Down - 11-10-18
- 08:50 Day 2: XVII Summit of La Francophonie resumes in Yerevan, Armenia
- 10.11-21:24 PM Pashinyan attends gala concert in the sidelines of 17th OIF summit
- 10.11-20:55 Charles Aznavour will remain a link between Armenia and France thank to Aznavour Center – Macron
- 10.11-20:08 PM Pashinyan meets with President of Moldova, Prime Minister of Belgium and UNESCO Director General in the sidelines of OIF summit
- 10.11-19:43 April 24 will be remembered in France as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide - Emmanuel Macron
- 10.11-19:38 Gala concert of Francophonie events kicks off at Yerevan’s Republican Square
- 10.11-19:18 Armenian, French Presidents attend presentation of architectural project of “Aznavour” center
- 10.11-19:00 Armenian President meets with President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid
- 10.11-18:58 Armenian FM meets with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
- 10.11-18:42 “Armenia-France. Centuries-old ties” exhibition shows old friendship of two countries
- 10.11-18:07 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-10-18
- 10.11-18:05 Asian Stocks - 11-10-18
- 10.11-17:41 Yerevan La Francophonie summit confirms new membership bids
- 10.11-17:38 Service dog of Artsakh army wounded in Azerbaijani military sniper fire
- 10.11-17:20 La Francophonie summit vice-presidents elected
- 10.11-16:53 President seeks ‘transition to once again happen within law and Constitution’
- 10.11-16:14 Armenia assumes chairmanship of La Francophonie summit
- 10.11-15:12 Armenian defense minister departs to Uzbekistan for CIS session
- 10.11-14:59 President of Central African Republic thanks Armenia for reception
- 10.11-14:42 Armenian land can become symbol of youth and hope, says La Francophonie Secretary General
- 10.11-14:35 Charles Michel makes history as first Belgian PM to visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
- 10.11-14:25 President Sarkissian attends grand opening of XVII La Francophonie summit
- 10.11-13:53 Lebanon to open regional La Francophonie center in Beirut, President Aoun says
- 10.11-13:42 Prince of Monaco Albert II highlights education for overcoming poverty in francophone countries
- 10.11-13:04 Russia fully supports anti-corruption fight in Armenia – Pashinyan
- 10.11-12:53 ‘We must unite around not only slogans, but the future we want to build,’ Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau says in Yerevan summit
11:46, 10.05.2018
Viewed 3768 times LIVE: France holds state funeral for Charles Aznavour
15:57, 10.05.2018
Viewed 3246 times Pashinyan, Macron deliver eulogies at Aznavour's state funeral in Paris
12:57, 10.06.2018
Viewed 2198 times Francophonie events in Yerevan to kick off on October 7 with the session of the Permanent Council
16:13, 10.05.2018
Viewed 2028 times Russian astronaut to deliver Armenia and Yerevan flags all the way from international space station to PM Pashinyan
15:01, 10.06.2018
Viewed 1995 times Armenia is ready to host Francophonie summit – MFA official