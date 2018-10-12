Armenia captures gold at III Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Youth Olympic Team has captured its first gold medal at the III Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Weightlifter Karen Margaryan (77kg) won gold with a total result of 309kg.

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, officially known as the III Summer Youth Olympic Games, and commonly known as Buenos Aires 2018 is being hosted in Buenos Aires, Argentina between 6 and 18 October 2018.

