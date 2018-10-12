United States National Security Advisor John Bolton to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton will visit Armenia as part of a regional visit. Bolton said on Twitter that he will visit the region October 20.

“On October 20th I'll be travelling to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia to meet with my counterparts and other senior officials to advance American interests on a range of security issues,” Bolton said on Twitter.

