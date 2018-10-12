Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

United States National Security Advisor John Bolton to visit Armenia


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton will visit Armenia as part of a regional visit. Bolton said on Twitter that he will visit the region October 20.

“On October 20th I'll be travelling to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia to meet with my counterparts and other senior officials to advance American interests on a range of security issues,” Bolton said on Twitter.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration