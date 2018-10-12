LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-10-18
LONDON, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.15% to $2038.00, copper price up by 1.03% to $6283.00, lead price down by 1.07% to $1939.00, nickel price up by 1.22% to $12900.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $19000.00, zinc price up by 0.23% to $2668.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 08:59 European Stocks - 11-10-18
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-10-18
- 08:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 11-10-18
- 08:52 Oil Prices Down - 11-10-18
- 08:50 Day 2: XVII Summit of La Francophonie resumes in Yerevan, Armenia
- 10.11-21:24 PM Pashinyan attends gala concert in the sidelines of 17th OIF summit
- 10.11-20:55 Charles Aznavour will remain a link between Armenia and France thank to Aznavour Center – Macron
- 10.11-20:08 PM Pashinyan meets with President of Moldova, Prime Minister of Belgium and UNESCO Director General in the sidelines of OIF summit
- 10.11-19:43 April 24 will be remembered in France as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide - Emmanuel Macron
- 10.11-19:38 Gala concert of Francophonie events kicks off at Yerevan’s Republican Square
- 10.11-19:18 Armenian, French Presidents attend presentation of architectural project of “Aznavour” center
- 10.11-19:00 Armenian President meets with President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid
- 10.11-18:58 Armenian FM meets with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
- 10.11-18:42 “Armenia-France. Centuries-old ties” exhibition shows old friendship of two countries
- 10.11-18:07 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-10-18
- 10.11-18:05 Asian Stocks - 11-10-18
- 10.11-17:41 Yerevan La Francophonie summit confirms new membership bids
- 10.11-17:38 Service dog of Artsakh army wounded in Azerbaijani military sniper fire
- 10.11-17:20 La Francophonie summit vice-presidents elected
- 10.11-16:53 President seeks ‘transition to once again happen within law and Constitution’
- 10.11-16:14 Armenia assumes chairmanship of La Francophonie summit
- 10.11-15:12 Armenian defense minister departs to Uzbekistan for CIS session
- 10.11-14:59 President of Central African Republic thanks Armenia for reception
- 10.11-14:42 Armenian land can become symbol of youth and hope, says La Francophonie Secretary General
- 10.11-14:35 Charles Michel makes history as first Belgian PM to visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
- 10.11-14:25 President Sarkissian attends grand opening of XVII La Francophonie summit
- 10.11-13:53 Lebanon to open regional La Francophonie center in Beirut, President Aoun says
- 10.11-13:42 Prince of Monaco Albert II highlights education for overcoming poverty in francophone countries
- 10.11-13:04 Russia fully supports anti-corruption fight in Armenia – Pashinyan
- 10.11-12:53 ‘We must unite around not only slogans, but the future we want to build,’ Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau says in Yerevan summit
- 10.11-12:33 ‘For those who fell with the sun in their eyes, who just wanted to live’ – Macron signs Armenian Genocide memorial guestbook
- 10.11-12:16 Brotherhood, peace, justice are cornerstones of La Francophonie – says Macron in Yerevan
- 10.11-12:11 ‘It is our duty to multiply efforts to prevent new genocides, war crimes’ – Pashinyan says in opening remarks at OIF summit
- 10.11-11:45 President of Artsakh appoints new advisor
- 10.11-11:35 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomes XVII La Francophonie summit delegates
11:46, 10.05.2018
Viewed 3755 times LIVE: France holds state funeral for Charles Aznavour
15:57, 10.05.2018
Viewed 3231 times Pashinyan, Macron deliver eulogies at Aznavour's state funeral in Paris
12:57, 10.06.2018
Viewed 2177 times Francophonie events in Yerevan to kick off on October 7 with the session of the Permanent Council
16:13, 10.05.2018
Viewed 2021 times Russian astronaut to deliver Armenia and Yerevan flags all the way from international space station to PM Pashinyan
15:01, 10.06.2018
Viewed 1981 times Armenia is ready to host Francophonie summit – MFA official