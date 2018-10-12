Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-10-18


LONDON, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.15% to $2038.00, copper price up by 1.03% to $6283.00, lead price down by 1.07% to $1939.00, nickel price up by 1.22% to $12900.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $19000.00, zinc price up by 0.23% to $2668.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration