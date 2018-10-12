Day 2: XVII Summit of La Francophonie resumes in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The second and final day of the XVII summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie has kicked off in Yerevan.

Secretary General Michaelle Jean is expected to deliver a report.

The summit is also set to adopt resolutions and statements.

The date and location of the next summit will be announced today.

Today the summit will also elect a Secretary General. Incumbent Secretary General Michaelle Jean is seeking re-election, while the position is also sought by Rwanda’s FM Louise Mukishiwabo.

Delegations from 84 countries and leaders of 38 countries have arrived to take part in the summit.

Yesterday Armenia assumed chairmanship of the La Francophonie Summit from Madagascar.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie represents one of the biggest linguistic zones in the world. Its members share more than just a common language. They also share the humanist values promoted by the French language. The French language and its humanist values represent the two cornerstones on which the International Organisation of La Francophonie is based.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 84 member states and governments (58 members and 26 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 900 million people, including 274 million French speakers.

IOF organizes political activities and actions of multilateral cooperation that benefit French-speaking populations. Its actions respect cultural and linguistic diversity and serve to promote the French language, peace and sustainable development.

IOF has concluded 33 cooperation agreements with international and regional organisations and has established permanent dialogue between the major international linguistic zones (the English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Arab-speaking zones).

The IOF has its head office in Paris as well as four permanent representations in Addis Ababa (at the African Union and at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa), in Brussels (at the European Union), in New York and in Geneva (at the UN). It has three regional offices (West Africa ; Central Africa and Indian Ocean ; Asia-Pacific) located respectively in Lomé (Togo), Libreville (Gabon) and Hanoi (Vietnam) and two regional antennas in Bucharest (Romania) and in Port-au-Prince (Haiti).

Alongside the IOF, the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie and the four direct operators are responsible for implementing the programs decided at the Summits. The four direct operators are : the Academic Agency of La Francophonie, TV5Monde, the International Association of Francophone Mayors and The Senghor University of Alexandria.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan