PM Pashinyan attends gala concert in the sidelines of 17th OIF summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by his wife Anna Hakobyan, attended the gala concert at the Republican Square of Yerevan organized in the sidelines of the 17th summit of Francophonie.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, heads of delegations participating in the summit, and the highest political and spiritual leadership of Armenia were present at the concert.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the final part of the concert was dedicated to the memory of world famous French-Armenian chansonnier Charles Aznavour.

PM Pashinyan presented French President Emmanuel Macron with the Armenian translation of Macron’s book “Revolution” translated into Armenian by state funding prior to the summit.

