Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-10-18
YEREVAN, 11 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 october, USD exchange rate stood at 485.62 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 558.03 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.34 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 638.83 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price stood at 18510.04 drams. Silver price stood at 223.66 drams. Platinum price stood at 12802.7 drams.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 21:24 PM Pashinyan attends gala concert in the sidelines of 17th OIF summit
- 20:55 Charles Aznavour will remain a link between Armenia and France thank to Aznavour Center – Macron
- 20:08 PM Pashinyan meets with President of Moldova, Prime Minister of Belgium and UNESCO Director General in the sidelines of OIF summit
- 19:43 April 24 will be remembered in France as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide - Emmanuel Macron
- 19:38 Gala concert of Francophonie events kicks off at Yerevan’s Republican Square
- 19:18 Armenian, French Presidents attend presentation of architectural project of “Aznavour” center
- 19:00 Armenian President meets with President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid
- 18:58 Armenian FM meets with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
- 18:42 “Armenia-France. Centuries-old ties” exhibition shows old friendship of two countries
- 18:07 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-10-18
- 18:05 Asian Stocks - 11-10-18
- 17:41 Yerevan La Francophonie summit confirms new membership bids
- 17:38 Service dog of Artsakh army wounded in Azerbaijani military sniper fire
- 17:20 La Francophonie summit vice-presidents elected
- 16:53 President seeks ‘transition to once again happen within law and Constitution’
- 16:14 Armenia assumes chairmanship of La Francophonie summit
- 15:12 Armenian defense minister departs to Uzbekistan for CIS session
- 14:59 President of Central African Republic thanks Armenia for reception
- 14:42 Armenian land can become symbol of youth and hope, says La Francophonie Secretary General
- 14:35 Charles Michel makes history as first Belgian PM to visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
- 14:25 President Sarkissian attends grand opening of XVII La Francophonie summit
- 13:53 Lebanon to open regional La Francophonie center in Beirut, President Aoun says
- 13:42 Prince of Monaco Albert II highlights education for overcoming poverty in francophone countries
- 13:04 Russia fully supports anti-corruption fight in Armenia – Pashinyan
- 12:53 ‘We must unite around not only slogans, but the future we want to build,’ Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau says in Yerevan summit
- 12:33 ‘For those who fell with the sun in their eyes, who just wanted to live’ – Macron signs Armenian Genocide memorial guestbook
- 12:16 Brotherhood, peace, justice are cornerstones of La Francophonie – says Macron in Yerevan
- 12:11 ‘It is our duty to multiply efforts to prevent new genocides, war crimes’ – Pashinyan says in opening remarks at OIF summit
- 11:45 President of Artsakh appoints new advisor
- 11:35 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomes XVII La Francophonie summit delegates
- 11:31 Armenia doesn’t seek changing negotiations process of NK conflict settlement, Pashinyan says
- 11:17 La Francophonie summit salutes Charles Aznavour
- 10:51 Pashinyan, Macron honor Aznavour at souvenir sheet ceremonial cancellation
- 10:45 Francophone country leaders take group photo ahead of XVII summit
- 10:23 British authorities probe origin of multi-million wealth of International Bank of Azerbaijan’s ex- chairman
11:46, 10.05.2018
Viewed 3702 times LIVE: France holds state funeral for Charles Aznavour
11:38, 10.04.2018
Viewed 3184 times UPDATED: Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sahak Karapetyan killed in helicopter crash – unconfirmed report
15:57, 10.05.2018
Viewed 3164 times Pashinyan, Macron deliver eulogies at Aznavour's state funeral in Paris
12:57, 10.06.2018
Viewed 2070 times Francophonie events in Yerevan to kick off on October 7 with the session of the Permanent Council
16:13, 10.05.2018
Viewed 2006 times Russian astronaut to deliver Armenia and Yerevan flags all the way from international space station to PM Pashinyan