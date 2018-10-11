Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

Charles Aznavour will remain a link between Armenia and France thank to Aznavour Center – Macron


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron made a post on his “Instagram” micro blog about Charles Aznavour after his visit to Aznavour Center in Yerevan.

ARMENPRESS reports Macron posted a photo from the center and wrote, “Charles Aznavour was to be with us today in Yerevan. It would be a meeting with his beloved Armenia, also with the French language. Charles Aznavour will remain a link between Armenia and France thank to this cultural place”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration