Charles Aznavour will remain a link between Armenia and France thank to Aznavour Center – Macron

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron made a post on his “Instagram” micro blog about Charles Aznavour after his visit to Aznavour Center in Yerevan.

ARMENPRESS reports Macron posted a photo from the center and wrote, “Charles Aznavour was to be with us today in Yerevan. It would be a meeting with his beloved Armenia, also with the French language. Charles Aznavour will remain a link between Armenia and France thank to this cultural place”.

