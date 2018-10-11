PM Pashinyan meets with President of Moldova, Prime Minister of Belgium and UNESCO Director General in the sidelines of OIF summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the 17th summit of Francophonie Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received President of Moldova Igor Dodon, Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel and Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Moldova congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on organizing the Francophonie summit on a high level and expressed confidence that the discussions taking place will be productive and will foster the future development of the organization and the strengthening of partnership between the member states.

The interlocutors discussed various issues of bilateral interest, including the prospects for developing bilateral economic partnership. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the future deepening and expansion of bilateral relations and added that the Armenian Government is interested in developing and implementing mutually beneficial projects.

During the meeting with the Belgian PM Charles Michel Pashinyan warmly welcomed him in Yerevan, thanking for accepting the invitation and visiting Armenia. According to the Armenian PM, Charles Michel is perceived in Armenia as the friend of the Armenian people for his activities and attitude towards Armenians.

The Prime Minister of Belgium highly appreciated the works done by the authorities of Armenia in the direction of the organization of the OIF summit and expressed satisfaction with the discussions.

The interlocutors discussed the future development of the Armenian-Belgian relations, the works done for the implementation of the issues discussed during their previous meeting, as well as issues referring to the expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the sidelines of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

During the meeting with Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, PM Pashinyan welcomed her participation in the works of the summit of Farncophonie, which is a good opportunity for discussing future projects and activities.

PM Pashinyan said that Armenia highlights the continuous strengthening of the cooperation with UNESCO and the consistent attention of the organization to the preservation of the cultural heritage in the region.

The Director-General of UNESCO congratulated the Armenian PM on the occasion of organizing the OIF summit at a high level, noting that she is glad to be in Yerevan and participate in this important event that consolidates the Francophone countries.

The sides exchanged views on the partnership between Armenia and UNESCO, directions and goals of the activities of the organization and referred to the prospects of developing cooperation particularly in the spheres of science, culture and preservation of cultural heritage.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan