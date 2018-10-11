Armenian, French Presidents attend presentation of architectural project of “Aznavour” center

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian, President of France Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron attended the presentation of the architectural project of “Aznavour” center at the “Charles Aznavour” Residence on October 11.

ARMENPRESS reports Nicolas Aznavour, the son of French-Armenian chansonnier, who is also the founder of “Aznavour” Foundation and Director Kristina Sarkisian presented the goals and activities of “Aznavour” center.

An interactive museum will operate in the center, dedicated to Charles Aznavour’s life, as well as music, French and film making will be taught.

The two Presidents, accompanied by their wives and the leadership of the Foundation toured in the area of the center, which will open its doors after the full reconstruction of the building.

Afterwards, Emmanuel Macron and Armen Sarkissian gave speeches. Armen Sarkissian quoted the words of Aznavour that he is 100% French and 100% Armenian, adding that he was also 100% internationalist, citizen of the world.

“Dear Nicolas, on behalf of the entire Armenian people, my wife and personally me I once again extent deep condolences on the occasion of this great loss. Your father, the great poet, once said in a philosophic manner that life is very simple – there is birth, there is death and there is life between them. But let me say that in case of a great poet, musician and artist such as Aznavour there is something beyond all that – a second life coming after death. His second life started a few days ago”, President Sarkissian said.

Armen Sarkissian thanked Emmanuel Macron for what he, his wife and the entire French people did to show the great respect and appreciation towards Aznavour.

Nicolas Aznavour said that it’s a pity for him and the staff of the Foundation to present the project of “Aznavour” center without the presence of his father.

Aris Adamian is the architect of the center, who discussed the reconstruction issue of the center with Aznavour when he was still alive.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan