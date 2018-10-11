Armenian FM meets with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on October 11, who has arrived in Armenia to participate in the 17th summit of Francophonie. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, the interlocutors discussed issues referring Armenia’s active involvement in the activities of the UNESCO, exchanged views on joint projects in the sphere of culture and science.

In this context the interlocutors highlighted the importance of the full use of the potential in the sidelines of the UNESCO for exchange of experience in the spheres of innovations and creative education.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Audrey Azoulay also referred to the 17th summit of Francophonie and the events in the sidelines of it. The sides shared the opinion that Francophonie and UNESCO share common values and goals, which can serve as firm grounds for establishing effective partnership in a number of spheres.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan