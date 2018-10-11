“Armenia-France. Centuries-old ties” exhibition shows old friendship of two countries

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Manuscripts, ancient books, maps and photos showing the cultural and historical ties between the Armenian and French people throughout centuries are exhibited at “Armenia-France. Centuries-old ties” exhibition in Yerevan.

ARMENPRESS reports the exhibition held in the sidelines of the 17th summit of Francophonie opened on October 11 at Matenadaran.

“There are pieces that present the 4th century. The Armenian-French relations further activated during the era of the Crusaders”, French-Armenian historian expert in Armenian studies Armen Claude Mutafian said.

Photos by Felix Arustamyan

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan