Service dog of Artsakh army wounded in Azerbaijani military sniper fire
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani military has opened sniper fire at an army position of Artsakh, Arshavir Gharamyan – presidential special envoy of Artsakh – said on Facebook.
He said that the Azerbaijani sharpshooters opened more than 40 shots in one hour.
“This is how Heydar’s son is keeping the agreement on the ceasefire…More than 40 shots in one hour from sniper rifles, in the direction of the dog which has climbed up the trench from fury,” he said.
He posted a photo of the wounded dog (pictured above).
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:58 Armenian FM meets with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
- 18:42 “Armenia-France. Centuries-old ties” exhibition shows old friendship of two countries
- 17:41 Yerevan La Francophonie summit confirms new membership bids
- 17:38 Service dog of Artsakh army wounded in Azerbaijani military sniper fire
- 17:20 La Francophonie summit vice-presidents elected
- 16:53 President seeks ‘transition to once again happen within law and Constitution’
- 16:14 Armenia assumes chairmanship of La Francophonie summit
- 15:12 Armenian defense minister departs to Uzbekistan for CIS session
- 14:59 President of Central African Republic thanks Armenia for reception
- 14:42 Armenian land can become symbol of youth and hope, says La Francophonie Secretary General
- 14:35 Charles Michel makes history as first Belgian PM to visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
- 14:25 President Sarkissian attends grand opening of XVII La Francophonie summit
- 13:53 Lebanon to open regional La Francophonie center in Beirut, President Aoun says
- 13:42 Prince of Monaco Albert II highlights education for overcoming poverty in francophone countries
- 13:04 Russia fully supports anti-corruption fight in Armenia – Pashinyan
- 12:53 ‘We must unite around not only slogans, but the future we want to build,’ Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau says in Yerevan summit
- 12:33 ‘For those who fell with the sun in their eyes, who just wanted to live’ – Macron signs Armenian Genocide memorial guestbook
- 12:16 Brotherhood, peace, justice are cornerstones of La Francophonie – says Macron in Yerevan
- 12:11 ‘It is our duty to multiply efforts to prevent new genocides, war crimes’ – Pashinyan says in opening remarks at OIF summit
- 11:45 President of Artsakh appoints new advisor
- 11:35 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomes XVII La Francophonie summit delegates
- 11:31 Armenia doesn’t seek changing negotiations process of NK conflict settlement, Pashinyan says
- 11:17 La Francophonie summit salutes Charles Aznavour
- 10:51 Pashinyan, Macron honor Aznavour at souvenir sheet ceremonial cancellation
- 10:45 Francophone country leaders take group photo ahead of XVII summit
- 10:23 British authorities probe origin of multi-million wealth of International Bank of Azerbaijan’s ex- chairman
- 09:54 PM Pashinyan, OIF Secretary General welcome official delegations of XVII summit
- 09:47 PACE adopts resolution on human rights monitoring in unrecognized states; only Azerbaijan votes against
- 09:41 European Stocks - 10-10-18
- 09:40 US stocks down - 10-10-18
- 09:39 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-10-18
- 09:37 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-10-18
- 09:36 Oil Prices Down - 10-10-18
- 09:31 French President Emmanuel Macron honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial
- 09:25 XVII summit of La Francophonie kicks off in Yerevan
11:46, 10.05.2018
Viewed 3671 times LIVE: France holds state funeral for Charles Aznavour
11:38, 10.04.2018
Viewed 3165 times UPDATED: Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sahak Karapetyan killed in helicopter crash – unconfirmed report
15:57, 10.05.2018
Viewed 3124 times Pashinyan, Macron deliver eulogies at Aznavour's state funeral in Paris
16:13, 10.05.2018
Viewed 1990 times Russian astronaut to deliver Armenia and Yerevan flags all the way from international space station to PM Pashinyan
12:57, 10.06.2018
Viewed 1985 times Francophonie events in Yerevan to kick off on October 7 with the session of the Permanent Council