Service dog of Artsakh army wounded in Azerbaijani military sniper fire

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani military has opened sniper fire at an army position of Artsakh, Arshavir Gharamyan – presidential special envoy of Artsakh – said on Facebook.

He said that the Azerbaijani sharpshooters opened more than 40 shots in one hour.

“This is how Heydar’s son is keeping the agreement on the ceasefire…More than 40 shots in one hour from sniper rifles, in the direction of the dog which has climbed up the trench from fury,” he said.

He posted a photo of the wounded dog (pictured above).

