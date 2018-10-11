Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

La Francophonie summit vice-presidents elected


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. During the first session of the XVII La Francophone Summit, Lebanese President Michel Aoun was elected Vice-President of the Summit, the national news agency of Lebanon reported.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, the host country, was elected the Summit's president. 

Representatives of the Ivory Coast, Haiti, Mauritius, and Vietnam have also been elected vice-presidents. 

