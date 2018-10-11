Armenia assumes chairmanship of La Francophonie summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has assumed the chairmanship of the La Francophonie summit from Madagascar.

Rivo Rakotovao, President of Madagascar, announced transferring the chairmanship during today’s summit.

Armenia will chair the summit until the next summit takes place in two years.

“Mr. President, your transferring of the Francophonie summit chairmanship to me is certainly an emotional moment.

We fully realize the responsibility which from now on Armenia is assuming for ensuring this chairmanship for the coming two years. I would like to once again thank all member states and governments of La Francophonie for confidence,” the Armenian PM said, thanking Madagascar for its important contribution and achievements since the Antananarivo summit.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan