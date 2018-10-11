Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

Armenian defense minister departs to Uzbekistan for CIS session


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan has departed for Tashkent, Uzbekistan to participate in the October 12 CIS Defense Ministerial Council session, the defense ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




