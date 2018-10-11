Charles Michel makes history as first Belgian PM to visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
14:35, 11 October, 2018
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.
Michel is the first Belgian Prime Minister to visit the memorial.
“My impressions were strong. I think it is very important to keep the memory, and in this way preventing this human tragedy, which has brought great suffering,” Michel told ARMENPRESS.
Michel also planted a symbolic fir tree in the memory lane.
The Belgian PM is in Armenia for the XVII summit of La Francophonie.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
