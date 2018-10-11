Prince of Monaco Albert II highlights education for overcoming poverty in francophone countries

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prince of Monaco Albert II says he attaches great importance to the role of education for preventing extreme poverty in Francophone countries.

Albert II was delivering remarks at the XVII summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie in Yerevan.

“Living together is a lot easier when we share the same language,” he said, referring to the summit’s slogan, Living Together.

“We have obliged to convey the La Francophonie’s humanism and peace values to the residents of countries who are members of the organization. The amount of countries willing to join our organization proves the exemplary nature of the OIF. We must be attentive towards one of the most vulnerable areas, education. In this context I express gratitude to Michaelle Jean for the implemented work. We should spare no effort to stop the spread of extreme poverty,” he said.

He noted that next year Monaco will host the OIF Ministerial Conference.

He thanked the Armenian government for the high level organizational issues and reception of the XVII summit.

Albert II also honored the late Charles Aznavour.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan