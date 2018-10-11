Russia fully supports anti-corruption fight in Armenia – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has reassured that Armenia doesn’t have sovereignty restrictions, and he, as the country’s leader, is the warden of sovereignty.

“Generally there’s been much talk about the presence of the Russian 102nd military base in Armenia to justify that supposedly Armenia’s sovereignty has restrictions. I am reassuring that today Armenia is as much sovereign as, for example, France. In this situation I consider myself the warden of Armenia’s sovereignty and I am happy that all our partners, including Russia, respect Armenia’s sovereignty,” the Armenian PM said in an interview to France24.

Pashinyan also noted that Russian authorities fully support the anti-corruption fight in Armenia.

