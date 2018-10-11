‘We must unite around not only slogans, but the future we want to build,’ Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau says in Yerevan summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Francophonie Organization is an arena where states can listen to each other, and the country is a full member of the arena – be it a 99 million or 9 million population country, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his remarks at the XVII summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie in Yerevan, Armenia.

“Together we were able to create a dimension where we are guided with mutual respect, where our states can develop, listen to each other, and all this in French language,” he said. “We must unite not only around our speeches, but also the future which we want to build. This summit is taking place at a very important time. We are obliged to reconsider our Living Together slogan, because we can overcome challenges only in the dimension of the Living Together slogan,” he said.

Trudeau highlighted the involvement of African countries in the organization.

“Africa today is considered the moving force of La Francophonie, taking into account the population and pace of development,” he said.

Trudeau also saluted Charles Aznavour, noting that he loved the singer very much. “The entire Francophone world united with an homage for Charles Aznavour. Charles saw all nuances of our language and cultures in detail. I see the same here also,” he said.

Trudeau thanked Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, OIF Secretary General Michaelle Jean and the Armenian people.

Delegations from 84 countries and leaders of 38 countries have arrived to take part in the summit.

Armenia will assume chairmanship of the La Francophonie from Madagascar.

The summit will debate membership or status change bids.

The summit will take place today and October 12.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie represents one of the biggest linguistic zones in the world. Its members share more than just a common language. They also share the humanist values promoted by the French language. The French language and its humanist values represent the two cornerstones on which the International Organisation of La Francophonie is based.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 84 member states and governments (58 members and 26 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 900 million people, including 274 million French speakers.

IOF organizes political activities and actions of multilateral cooperation that benefit French-speaking populations. Its actions respect cultural and linguistic diversity and serve to promote the French language, peace and sustainable development.

IOF has concluded 33 cooperation agreements with international and regional organisations and has established permanent dialogue between the major international linguistic zones (the English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Arab-speaking zones).

The IOF has its head office in Paris as well as four permanent representations in Addis Ababa (at the African Union and at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa), in Brussels (at the European Union), in New York and in Geneva (at the UN). It has three regional offices (West Africa ; Central Africa and Indian Ocean ; Asia-Pacific) located respectively in Lomé (Togo), Libreville (Gabon) and Hanoi (Vietnam) and two regional antennas in Bucharest (Romania) and in Port-au-Prince (Haiti).

Alongside the IOF, the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie and the four direct operators are responsible for implementing the programs decided at the Summits. The four direct operators are : the Academic Agency of La Francophonie, TV5Monde, the International Association of Francophone Mayors and The Senghor University of Alexandria.

