‘For those who fell with the sun in their eyes, who just wanted to live’ – Macron signs Armenian Genocide memorial guestbook

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron has signed the guest book of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute after paying tribute to the genocide victims in the Yerevan memorial.

“We are here today with difficult emotions and feelings. On behalf of France, I pay homage to all those who fell with “the sun in their eyes”, those who “just wanted to live”. France denounced the genocide back in 1915 by scholars. And it accepted the children and families who were fleeing the genocide, and those who exulted our nation even more.

France will never forget and will fight for truth and recognition. This sad bowing. For those, who fell. For present and future generations,” Macron said in the guest book.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan