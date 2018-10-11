Armenia doesn’t seek changing negotiations process of NK conflict settlement, Pashinyan says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia doesn’t put an issue of changing the process of the negotiations process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and never has, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told France24 in an interview. “The negotiations process must continue in the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship format,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM also talked about the meeting and agreements reached with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the recent CIS summit. Pashinyan stressed that he talked with Aliyev not only about options of settlements of the NK conflict, but also the creation of necessary atmosphere for reaching peaceful settlement.

“It is impossible to speak about the settlement of the conflict if there is no necessary atmosphere for peaceful solution. We agreed on several issues, in order to de-escalate the tension in the Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also stressed that the fact that Azerbaijan is refusing to negotiate with Nagorno Karabakh uncovers the true goal of Azerbaijan – which is that Azerbaijan wants the territory of Nagorno Karabakh without the people who live there. “Their goal is to cleanse the territory from the people living there,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan