PACE adopts resolution on human rights monitoring in unrecognized states; only Azerbaijan votes against

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution authored by German socialist Frank Schwabe which concerns human rights monitoring in unrecognized states. The resolution was adopted by 39 votes in favor and 7 against, Samvel Farmanyan, member of the Armenian delegation to PACE, HHK MP, said on Facebook.

“As a result of long-time coordinated and team work, we succeeded in not only neutralizing the initially problematic wording in the draft, which concerned Armenia and Artsakh, but also to achieve the resolution, essentially, having recorded that the assembly welcomes the readiness of the government of Artsakh to cooperate with respective bodies of the Council of Europe and the UN to make the human rights situation in Artsakh subject of monitoring.

The results of the voting of the resolution speak volumes. Only the Azerbaijani delegation voted against the resolution, by once again opposing itself to the assembly and tensing its isolation at PACE,” the MP said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan