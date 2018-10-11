LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-10-18

LONDON, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.80% to $2041.00, copper price up by 0.71% to $6219.00, lead price down by 2.00% to $1960.00, nickel price up by 2.12% to $12745.00, tin price down by 0.26% to $18950.00, zinc price up by 2.07% to $2662.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.40% to $62000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.