French President Emmanuel Macron honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims.

Macron visited the memorial on the sidelines of his visit to Armenia for the XVII summit of La Francophonie.

The French president was accompanied by Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Ambassador of France Jonathan Lacote and minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan.

Macron arrived in Armenia with his spouse Brigitte Macron to take part in the summit.

