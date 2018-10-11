Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

French President Emmanuel Macron honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims.

Macron visited the memorial on the sidelines of his visit to Armenia for the XVII summit of La Francophonie.

The French president was accompanied by Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Ambassador of France Jonathan Lacote and minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan.

Macron arrived in Armenia with his spouse Brigitte Macron to take part in the summit.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration