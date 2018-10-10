Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

PM Pashinyan reveals his resignation day to France 24


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will resign in the nearest days in connection with the early parliamentary elections to be held in December, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told France 24 TV.

“Early elections should be held around Dec. 9-10, give or take a day. It will be in that timeframe so I will have to tender my resignation by Oct. 16,” Pashinyan told France 24 TV.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration