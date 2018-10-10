PM Pashinyan reveals his resignation day to France 24
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will resign in the nearest days in connection with the early parliamentary elections to be held in December, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told France 24 TV.
“Early elections should be held around Dec. 9-10, give or take a day. It will be in that timeframe so I will have to tender my resignation by Oct. 16,” Pashinyan told France 24 TV.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
