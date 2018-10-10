Nikol Pashinyan, Sophia the robot exchange some words

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan exchanged some words with Sophia the robot during his visit to “Tomo” center in the sidelines of the Francophonie economic forum.

ARMENPRESS reports after his speech at the economic forum, Pashinyan, accompanied by his wife Nikol Pashinyan, approached Sophia the robot and exchanged some words with him. The PM asked Sofia if they can take a photo with her and Sophia answered “Of course”.

Sophia is a social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics. Sophia was activated on February 14, 2016[1] and made her first public appearance at South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) in mid-March 2016 in Austin, Texas, United States. She is able to display more than 50 facial expressions.

Sophia has been covered by media around the globe and has participated in many high-profile interviews. In October 2017, Sophia, the robot became the first robot to receive citizenship of any country. In November 2017, Sophia was named the United Nations Development Programme's first ever Innovation Champion, and is the first non-human to be given any United Nations title. On October 25, at the Future Investment Summit in Riyadh, the robot was granted Saudi Arabian citizenship, becoming the first robot ever to have a nationality

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan