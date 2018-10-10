President Sarkissian, ARF Bureau member discuss domestic political situation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received ARF Bureau member Spartak Seyranyan representing the ARF parliamentary faction.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, issues referring to the domestic political situation were discussed.

President Sarkissian once again emphasized the importance of solving all problematic issues through dialogue and in the framework of the Constitution and laws.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan