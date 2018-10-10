Armenian PM, parliament speaker have a working meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The regular working meeting between parliament Speaker of Armenia Ara Babloyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on October 10. Among other issues, the parliament Speaker and the PM referred to the holding of early parliamentary elections.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament, the sides reaffirmed their position that all the processes should go on through negotiations and mutual consent.

The sides also referred to the issues of preparatory works of the CSTO PA and CSTO Council plenary sessions to take place in Yerevan on October 29-30. The Speaker of the National Assembly informed the PM that he will meet with Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin for that purpose on October 12. PM Pashinyan reaffirmed that he will actively engage in the works of Yerevan sessions of the CSTO PA and CSTO Council.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan