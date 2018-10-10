Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-10-18

YEREVAN, 10 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 October, USD exchange rate is down by 0.37 drams to 485.62 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.52 drams to 558.03 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.05 drams to 7.34 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 5.15 drams to 638.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 35.98 drams to 18510.04 drams. Silver price down by 2.35 drams to 223.66 drams. Platinum price вup by 84.00 drams to 12802.7 drams.