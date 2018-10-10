Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Asian Stocks - 10-10-18


TOKYO, 10 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.16% to 23506.04 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.16% to 1763.86 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.18% to 2725.84 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.08% to 26193.07 points.




