Artsakh’s president holds meeting with Fresno physicians

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. On 10 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a group of physicians who had arrived from the Fresno city, USA to provide charity medical treatment to the citizens of Artsakh, Sahakyan’s office said.



A range of issues related to cooperation prospects in the healthcare sphere were on the discussion agenda.



President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the physicians from Fresno for special attitude shown towards Artsakh, underlining that the people of Artsakh highly appreciated such manifestation of humanity.



Artsakh Republic healthcare minister Arayik Baghryan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia to Fresno Perch Abgaryan and other officials partook at the meeting.