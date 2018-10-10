Business Armenia CEO presents Armenia: La Francophonie Economic Forum takes place in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Economic Forum within the frameworks of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie was officially launched today.

Mr. Armen Sarkissian, the President of the Republic of Armenia, Secretary-General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Ms. Michaëlle Jean, and the artificially intelligent social robot Sophia gave the opening speeches of the ceremony.

Mr. Armen Avak Avakian, the CEO of Business Armenia has presented the vision of global economic development and Armenia's investment climate to the businessmen from around 50 countries in the world, Business Armenia said in a press release.



"Companies like Google and Apple drive the innovation these days. And it happens mainly because of potential of the immigrants. If we consider the USA and China as the emigration promoters, it's clear that the emigration itself positively affects innovation. The number of registered patents in those countries has substantially increased in recent years. Armenia too is a good example of this. As the “Nation of Innovation,” Armenians are the creators of significant technological revolutions in the world” stated Mr. Avakian, CEO of Business Armenia.



After the opening ceremony and the presentation of the key reports, the economic forum was divided into 3 thematic sessions. Distinguished experts from around the world have presented their vision to the following topics: "The 4th Industrial Revolution and the Future of Labor"; "Stability in the Context of Development: From The Traditional to Modern Economy" and "The Perspectives and Challenges of International Trade Relations".



Supporters of Business forum are: «Yandex.Taxi», «Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia», «ARARAT», «all.me», «Armenia Wine» companies.