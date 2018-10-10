Torrential flood kills nine in Majorca

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. At least nine people have been killed during flash floods in Majorca, Spain.

A British couple are thought to be among the victims, BBC reported.

Torrential rainstorms hit the town - 40 miles east of the capital of Palma on the Spanish island - on Tuesday night.

Weather forecasters reported that eight inches of rain fell in just four hours.

Emergency services said that "several [people] are missing".

Antonia Bauza, the deputy mayor of Sant Llorenc, told Radio Mallorca that two of the victims were British nationals.

The other victims included two more local people were killed in the town, along with three further victims, who died in the town of S'illot, according to the Civil Guard.