New minister of sports and youth affairs appointed
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed an order appointing Gabriel Ghazaryan minister of sports and youth affairs.
The appointment was made upon the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
