Pashinyan expects parliamentary forces to reckon with reality

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is stressing that he has always desired to settle the existing tense political situation in the country.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Republican (HHK) faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan, the PM told reporters that he has addressed his colleagues, parliamentary forces with a call, an urge, a request that the domestic political situation shouldn’t be escalated.

“There are realities that should be reckoned. I myself have numerously obliged before the public to reckon with political realities, and naturally I expect the same from all our colleagues,” Pashinyan said.

Asked if the atmosphere of love and solidarity has been restored in the country, the PM said: “I am currently working on it.”

He also addressed the criticism for his government. “I am closely following all criticism addressed to us, I am noting everything and I find it important. It is ruled out that anyone can criticize me harsher than I myself can do that. Meaning, no one can criticize our government harsher than I myself am doing it every day,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan