Court grants 1 million dram bail for Sasna Tsrer member Pavel Manukyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. During a court session today, the attorney of Sasna Tsrer member Pavel Manukyan requested the court to grant bail as an alterantive to pre-trial detention.

According to the attorney, Manukyan’s health is deteriorating daily and he needs medical treatment.

Manukyan, and another defendant in the case Armen Bilyan, announced ending the hunger strike, taking into account the passing of their friend and colleague Arayik Khandoyan.

The prosecutor did not object the motion and the court granted a 1 million dram bail for the release of Manukyan.

Manukyan and Bilyan declared a hunger strike on October 3.

It is unclear when Manukyan will pay the bail.

The two were among the gunmen who stormed a police station in 2016 and took hostages as members of a group identifying themselves as Sasna Tsrer (Daredevils of Sassoun).

The group recently transformed into a political party.

