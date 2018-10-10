Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Yerevan subway to operate on heightened mode as downtown expected to shut down traffic for upcoming summit


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan subway will work on an heightened regime during the XVII La Francophonie summit days (October 11, 12) as many streets in downtown are expected to be shut down for traffic.

The subway will operate from 07:00 until 24:00, but the hours might be prolonged if needed, Yerevan Subway spokesperson Tatevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




