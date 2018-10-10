Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Russian authorities to launch investigation into Levon Hayrapetyan’s death as family claims poisoning


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Russian authorities will once again investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Armenian-Russian businessman and philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan, who died in 2017 in Russia while serving a prison sentence for fraud.

Attorneys of the family of Hayrapetyan hope that authorities will probe the version of a possible poisoning. Before dying, Hayrapetyan is said to have contacted his brother to say he has been poisoned, Kommersant reported.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




