Russian authorities to launch investigation into Levon Hayrapetyan’s death as family claims poisoning

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Russian authorities will once again investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Armenian-Russian businessman and philanthropist Levon Hayrapetyan, who died in 2017 in Russia while serving a prison sentence for fraud.

Attorneys of the family of Hayrapetyan hope that authorities will probe the version of a possible poisoning. Before dying, Hayrapetyan is said to have contacted his brother to say he has been poisoned, Kommersant reported.

