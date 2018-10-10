Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Armenian FM appoints new spokesperson


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has appointed Anna Naghdalyan to serve as his new spokesperson.

Naghdalyan has previously served at the public relations department of the ministry.

The former spokesperson Tigran Balayan was recently appointed to serve as the new Ambassador of Armenia to Netherlands.

