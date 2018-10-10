Speaker of Parliament to depart for Russia, Switzerland

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan will depart for Moscow, Russia on a working visit on October 12.

Babloyan is expected to meet with Chairman of the State Duma of Russia’s parliament Vyacheslav Volodin, the parliament’s press service said.

On October 13, Babloyan will depart for Geneva to take part in the 139th InterParliamentary Union Assembly.

Bilateral meetings are expected.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan