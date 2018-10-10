Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Defense minister views Armenian-Russian regimental drills


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan today visited the Marshal Baghramyan military training facility to view the ongoing joint Armenian-Russian regimental military exercises.

Tonoyan was accompanied by Major General Tigran Parvanyan, the commander of the Armenian-Russian joint forces, and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Major General Andranik Makaryan, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




