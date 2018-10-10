New Yerevan mayor to change all administrative district executives

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. All administrative district of Yerevan will soon have new executives, Yerevan Mayor-elect Hayk Marutyan told reporters. He said they already have candidates.

The inauguration of Hayk Marutyan as Mayor of Yerevan will take place midday October 13th at the City Hall.

A City Hall official said that government officials, clergy, politicians and public figures, as well as artists, have been invited to the inauguration ceremony.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan