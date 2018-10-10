New Yerevan mayor to change all administrative district executives
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. All administrative district of Yerevan will soon have new executives, Yerevan Mayor-elect Hayk Marutyan told reporters. He said they already have candidates.
The inauguration of Hayk Marutyan as Mayor of Yerevan will take place midday October 13th at the City Hall.
A City Hall official said that government officials, clergy, politicians and public figures, as well as artists, have been invited to the inauguration ceremony.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:44 Russian authorities to launch investigation into Levon Hayrapetyan’s death as family claims poisoning
- 14:37 Armenian FM appoints new spokesperson
- 14:25 Speaker of Parliament to depart for Russia, Switzerland
- 14:23 If pressure happened, then only people’s pressure – Pashinyan on petition of lawmakers
- 14:09 Defense minister views Armenian-Russian regimental drills
- 13:56 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to frontline positions during monitoring
- 13:31 New Yerevan mayor to change all administrative district executives
- 13:30 All geared-up: Armenia fully ready to host XVII La Francophonie summit, says Pashinyan
- 13:30 President of Artsakh holds meeting with Valence Mayor
- 13:12 Armenian FM holds meeting with Rwandan counterpart
- 12:57 Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier-designate to arrive in Yerevan October 10
- 12:46 Macron expected to arrive in Armenia October 10
- 12:21 Macron will not reshuffle French cabinet before Armenia return - Elysee
- 12:17 Humanoid robot Sophia delivers remarks at Yerevan La Francophonie forum, vows to learn French for next time
- 12:00 Passenger smuggles huge amount of undeclared diamonds totaling 153 carats via Sharjah- Yerevan flight
- 11:54 Sarkissian hails La Francophonie Economic Forum in Yerevan as ‘historic event’
- 11:50 Hayk Marutyan to be inaugurated as Mayor of Yerevan October 13
- 11:48 U.S. foreign military sales total $55.6 billion, up 33 percent: U.S. official
- 11:44 Two consecutive Saturdays declared business-days in Armenia
- 11:29 Cabinet appoints new governors
- 11:26 By virtue of law, Hayk Marutyan assumes Mayorship of Yerevan
- 11:15 Deputy minister of sports and youth affairs to be promoted to minister
- 11:06 Armenian students involved in Glendale school ‘violent brawl’
- 11:00 Inaugural session of new Yerevan City Council kicks off
- 10:59 La Francophonie Economic Forum is arena for diversifying external commercial relations, says foreign ministry
- 10:55 Yerevan’s TUMO hosts La Francophonie Economic Forum
- 10:39 BREAKING: Two MPs join petition endorsing snap election in December
- 10:17 Armenia’s cenbank chief departs to Indonesia for IMF, WB meeting
- 09:49 Who will replace Haley at UN? Trump mulls ‘five candidates’
- 09:43 Tourism committee offers free tours for La Francophonie guests
- 09:37 35th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie ends ahead of summit
- 09:16 European Stocks - 09-10-18
- 09:14 US stocks - 09-10-18
- 09:13 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-10-18
- 09:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 09-10-18
11:46, 10.05.2018
Viewed 3484 times LIVE: France holds state funeral for Charles Aznavour
11:38, 10.04.2018
Viewed 3028 times UPDATED: Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sahak Karapetyan killed in helicopter crash – unconfirmed report
15:57, 10.05.2018
Viewed 2823 times Pashinyan, Macron deliver eulogies at Aznavour's state funeral in Paris
18:23, 10.03.2018
Viewed 2026 times Celine Dion will not sing in Yerevan - misunderstandings between concert partners. REFUTATION
16:13, 10.05.2018
Viewed 1868 times Russian astronaut to deliver Armenia and Yerevan flags all the way from international space station to PM Pashinyan