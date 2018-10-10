Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

New Yerevan mayor to change all administrative district executives


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. All administrative district of Yerevan will soon have new executives, Yerevan Mayor-elect Hayk Marutyan told reporters. He said they already have candidates.

The inauguration of Hayk Marutyan as Mayor of Yerevan will take place midday October 13th at the City Hall.

A City Hall official said that government officials, clergy, politicians and public figures, as well as artists, have been invited to the inauguration ceremony.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration