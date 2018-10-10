All geared-up: Armenia fully ready to host XVII La Francophonie summit, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated the significance of hosting the XVII La Francophonie summit in Yerevan, Armenia.

Speaking at today’s Cabinet meeting, the PM said he is certain that citizens of Armenia will welcome guests at the highest level.

“It has been said for the record numerously that this is an unprecedented major event for the history of our country’s third republic and that it has unique significance. We must hold this event on the highest level,” he said.

The Prime Minister tasked law enforcement bodies to take necessary steps to ensure security on the highest level in the Armenian capital.

He said that Armenia is fully ready to host the XVII La Francophonie summit.

Global leaders of more than 40 countries are expected to arrive.

The summit will take place October 11-12 in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan