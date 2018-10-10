President of Artsakh holds meeting with Valence Mayor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. On 10 October President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the French town of Valence headed by its mayor Nicolas Daragon, Sahakyan’s office said.



Issues related to the further development of ties between capital Stepanakert and Valence within the framework of twin towns' agreement were discussed during the meeting.



President Sahakyan noted with satisfaction that bilateral relations were developing dynamically, underlining that expanding and deepening cooperation with different towns of France was of special importance for Artsakh.