Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier-designate to arrive in Yerevan October 10
12:57, 10 October, 2018
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier-designate of Quebec Francois Legault will arrive to Yerevan, Armenia on October 10 for the XVII La Francophonie summit, the Canadian The Province daily newspaper reported.
Leaders of more than 40 countries are expected to arrive for the summit.
The La Francophonie summit will take place October 11 and 12.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version
- All geared-up: Armenia fully ready to host XVII La Francophonie summit, says Pashinyan
- Macron expected to arrive in Armenia October 10
- Sarkissian hails La Francophonie Economic Forum in Yerevan as ‘historic event’
- La Francophonie Economic Forum is arena for diversifying external commercial relations, says
foreign ministry
- Yerevan’s TUMO hosts La Francophonie Economic Forum