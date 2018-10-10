Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier-designate to arrive in Yerevan October 10


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier-designate of Quebec Francois Legault will arrive to Yerevan, Armenia on October 10 for the XVII La Francophonie summit, the Canadian The Province daily newspaper reported.

Leaders of more than 40 countries are expected to arrive for the summit.

The La Francophonie summit will take place October 11 and 12.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




