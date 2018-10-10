Macron expected to arrive in Armenia October 10
12:46, 10 October, 2018
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to arrive in Yerevan, Armenia today, the French presidency said.
Macron is arriving to take part in the La Francophonie summit, which will take place October 11 and 12.
Leaders of more than 40 countries are expected to arrive for the summit.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
