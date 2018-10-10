Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Macron will not reshuffle French cabinet before Armenia return - Elysee


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron will not reshuffle his government before his return from a scheduled three-day trip to Armenia, a presidency official said on Wednesday.

“The president wishes to take all the time necessary to draw up a team, in a calm and professional way,” the Elysee official said.

Macron leaves for Armenia later on Wednesday and is due to return on Friday.

He has been weighing a cabinet reshuffle for the past several days, following the resignation of his interior minister at the start of the month.

 

 




