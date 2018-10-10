Passenger smuggles huge amount of undeclared diamonds totaling 153 carats via Sharjah- Yerevan flight

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. A citizen of Armenia has been busted for smuggling hundreds of small diamonds totaling 153 carats at Zvartnots airport.

The smuggler, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed, smuggled the diamonds in concealed trouser pockets. The passenger arrived from Sharjah, UAE, the State Revenue Committee said.

A protocol has been initiated under the customs code for transporting undeclared valuables.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan