Two consecutive Saturdays declared business-days in Armenia


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The government has shifted the October 11 and October 12 working-days to October 27 (Saturday) and November 3 (Saturday) respectively.

The decision was approved at today’s Cabinet meeting.

The summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie will take place on October 11, Thursday, and October 12, Friday, and the government declared the two days as non working days to facilitate organizational, technical matters in the city.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




