Cabinet appoints new governors


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet has approved new governors for the provinces of Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Lori.

Gnel Sanosyan was appointed Governor of Gegharkunik, Trdat Sargsyan was appointed Governor of Vayots Dzor, Andrei Ghukasyan was appointed Governor of Lori.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the governors on appointment and wished good luck.

